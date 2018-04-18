Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her 2 Kids!

Pink has been named the cover star of People‘s most Beautiful issue, and she posed with her two kids, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 1.

Here’s what the 38-year-old entertainer had to share…

On her parenting style: “Yeah, I believe in affection. I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you’ll be there. My parents obviously did not believe in that and I worked out okay. I always tell Willow, ‘I’m going to teach you the rules so that you’ll know how and when to break them.’”

On creating a gender neutral environment for her kids: “Absolutely. [But] I feel like gender-neutral is in itself a label and I’m label-less. I don’t like labels at all so I believe that a woman and a girl can do anything.”

On her beliefs: “[I believe in] fairness and justice. And I believe that a boy can do anything. So I have boys that flip dirt bags and I have boy friends that wear dresses. It’s all okay to me. It’s whatever floats your boat. So that’s the kind of house that we live in.”

For more from Pink, visit People.com.