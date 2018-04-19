Top Stories
Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 2:21 am

Michelle Williams Is All Smiles on a Stroll Through New York City!

Michelle Williams is in a great mood while heading out around town.

The 37-year-old actress stepped out for a stroll with a friend on Wednesday afternoon (April 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

Michelle was all smiles chatting with a friend as they enjoyed a busy day together, strolling through New York City.

She recently hit the premiere of I Feel Pretty on Tuesday (April 17) with her BFF Busy Phillipps.

“My girlfriend is a dream in real life and in the movie @ifeelpretty. I hope you guys see this movie this weekend! We love it and the message and we hope you do too,” Busy captioned a post of the two together on the carpet.
michelle williams april 2018 nyc 01
michelle williams april 2018 nyc 02
michelle williams april 2018 nyc 03
michelle williams april 2018 nyc 04
michelle williams april 2018 nyc 05

Photos: BACKGRID
