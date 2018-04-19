Michelle Williams Is All Smiles on a Stroll Through New York City!

Michelle Williams is in a great mood while heading out around town.

The 37-year-old actress stepped out for a stroll with a friend on Wednesday afternoon (April 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

Michelle was all smiles chatting with a friend as they enjoyed a busy day together, strolling through New York City.

She recently hit the premiere of I Feel Pretty on Tuesday (April 17) with her BFF Busy Phillipps.

“My girlfriend is a dream in real life and in the movie @ifeelpretty. I hope you guys see this movie this weekend! We love it and the message and we hope you do too,” Busy captioned a post of the two together on the carpet.