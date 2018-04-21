Top Stories
Sat, 21 April 2018

Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Celebrate Baby Shower in London!

Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Celebrate Baby Shower in London!

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are getting ready to welcome their first child together!

The 23-year-old Olympic diver and the 43-year-old Oscar-winning screenplay writer were thrown a surprise baby shower on Saturday afternoon (April 21) by their family and friends in London.

Tom gave a sneak peek inside the shower on his Instagram including a selfie with Lance while wearing “Oh Baby” glasses and “Daddy to be” sashes around their chests.

Back on Valentine’s Day, the couple announced that they are expecting a son later this year.

