Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Wed, 25 April 2018 at 10:25 pm

John Cena Opens Up About Split With Ex-Fiancee Nikki Bella - Watch!

John Cena Opens Up About Split With Ex-Fiancee Nikki Bella - Watch!

John Cena is opening up about his split with ex-fiancee Nikki Bella.

The 41-year-old wrestler and Blockers actor opened up about the breakup in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday (April 25) at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“It sucks,” he said.

“There’s no other way to say it. I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that,” he bluntly revealed.

The two announced their split after six years together earlier in the month just ahead of their wedding.

Watch him speak out below.
Photos: Getty Images
