Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth with Her Hospital Outfit

When Duchess Kate Middleton emerged from St. Mary’s hospital holding her newborn baby boy on Monday (April 23), the public immediately knew that she was paying homage to the late Princess Diana with her red dress.

However, everyone almost missed the more subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth! If you notice, Duchess Kate was wearing the Queen‘s pearl earrings. Duchess Kate has worn the earrings several times in the past.

The newborn baby boy’s name has not yet been revealed. You can check out some of the rumored top baby name contenders here!