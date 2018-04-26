Adam Lambert Opens Up About Being Out Since 'Idol' & His New Solo Music

Adam Lambert is looking handsome in a new feature for Wonderland, out now.

Here’s what the 36-year-old For Your Entertainment star had to say…

On being openly gay: “I have been gay and out of the closet – very loudly so – since I was 18 and I wasn’t in the closet on the show (American Idol) or around anyone. It wasn’t until the show was wrapping up that I realized everyone wanted me to come out, but I was already out! I’ve always been out. It was just never talked about because it had no baring of what I was doing on stage. It’s not like it was a big surprise with my outfits or my looks or my song choices, you know?”

On homophobia and LGBQT issues in the industry: “A lot of things were taboo and I got some backlash. It was interesting. But now it’s nine years later and I’m seeing different pop acts come up that are so proud about their sexuality and it doesn’t even seem like it’s a big thing anymore! We’re moving to the other side of it, where it’s the way it always should have been.”

On his new solo music: “I think the fans have been waiting long enough, and so have I! I’ve really been trying to explore what I want the sound and subject matter to be. I want it to be authentic and real and something that felt natural for me. Because it’s such a competitive industry, it’s very easy to get lost with producers and songwriters trying to be like ‘this is the trend and this is the sound of the moment’ and all of that’s really cool but it makes you get lost in the game and you lose the heart of what you’re doing. So I’ve been really focused on trying to stay in my own truth in everything and it’s been going really well because now I feel like everything is coming together. Things are really good. I think this year is gonna be really exciting.”

