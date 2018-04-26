Priyanka Chopra Says She's 'Struggling' To Find Wedding Gift for Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra has already confirmed that she’ll attend the royal wedding, but now she’s searching for a gift for her pal Meghan Markle‘s May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry.

“Can I tell you? I’ve been struggling with that myself. You just have to think about the person you’re getting a gift for because really, what do give a princess?,” the 35-year-old actress expressed while making an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday (April 26) in New York City.

“I’m stuck with that,” Priyanka added.

The evening before, Priyanka joined CÎROC and Variety as they kicked off the 2018 Empowered Brunch series at The Palace Hotel, honoring dynamic and accomplished women in business, activism, music, fashion and beyond.

The event was hosted by SNL comedian Sasheer Zamata.



Priyanka Chopra ‘struggling’ to find wedding gift for Meghan Markle