Hailey Baldwin Joins Paris Hilton at 'The American Meme' Premiere

Hailey Baldwin and Paris Hilton got glam for the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival!

The duo stepped out at the premiere of The American Meme on Friday evening (April 27) at Spring Studios in New York City.

They were also joined at the event by Paris‘ sister Nicky Hilton.

The upcoming film explores society’s complex relationship with social media and features Paris discussing her social media empire.

“I was never really showing the real me when I was on reality TV. I was playing a character, so I think anyone who doesn’t know me would assume, ‘Oh my God, that’s how she is.’ I really wanted to be completely honest in this film and tell the truth and clarify a lot of things that have been said about me and a lot of things that have happened in my life. I really just talk about everything,” Paris told THR.