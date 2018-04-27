Jessie James Decker Posts Picture of Her Body 3 Weeks After Giving Birth!

Jessie James Decker is sharing the first glimpse of her post-baby body!

The 30-year-old country singer posted a picture of her body on Instagram on Thursday (April 26).

“Keepin it real! 3 weeks post and I’m still very swollen. The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I’m feeling stronger every day. Little Forrest is such an amazing baby and the easiest one of the 3. I’ve updated you all throughout my entire pregnancy and how much my tummy/baby were growing monthly so I felt like I should share where I’m at post baby,” she captioned the pic.

“It sure is incredible what the body can do and I’m so grateful! I know i say this after each baby but remember what our bodies just when through for 9 months and be proud, don’t stress over post baby body, just enjoy your new baby because these are beautiful moments and memories you will cherish forever (aaaand drink your coffee to survive the no sleeping all night long ha!) ❤️”

Jessie gave birth to her third child with football player husband Eric Decker, Forrest, earlier in the month. See the pic below!