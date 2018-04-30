Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 10:23 am

Kim Kardashian Gives Update on North & Saint's Relationship

Kim Kardashian Gives Update on North & Saint's Relationship

Kim Kardashian has been vocal about her kids, North, 4, and Saint, 2, and their relationship in the past.

“She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kim told Ellen during her appearance on her show. “…there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like ‘What!?’ You gotta understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint, so that was such a big moment in my household.”

Watch the video of Kim’s appearance on The Ellen Show…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr