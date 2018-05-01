Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have New Royal Neighbors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have brand new neighbors!

The engaged couple live at Nottingham Cottage, a two bedroom home on the palace property. Princess Eugenie and her fiance, Jack Brooksbank, just moved in right next door to Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, People reports.

If you don’t know, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie are cousins.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be wed on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Princess Eugenine and her longtime love will wait until October 12, 2018 to say “I do.”