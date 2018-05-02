Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 11:27 am

Fans Chant Khloe Kardashian's Name at Tristan Thompson During NBA Game (Video)

Fans Chant Khloe Kardashian's Name at Tristan Thompson During NBA Game (Video)
  • While making a free throw, Tristan Thompson was hearing chants of “Khloe” in the stands – TMZ
  • This Arrow actor is leaving the show after the sixth season – Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Johnny Depp is being sued – Lainey Gossip
  • Katie Couric reveals a regret about Matt LauerTooFab
  • What’s it like making music with Nick Jonas? – MTV
  • Huge news for Busy Philipps! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Newsies, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr