Jennifer Lopez Looks Sizzling Hot in a White Dress at NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2018!
Jennifer Lopez is glowing as always!
The “El Anillo” superstar hit the red carpet at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on Wednesday (May 2) in Los Angeles.
Jennifer attended the event as a judge alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough on the upcoming second season of her hit show, World Of Dance. She looked stunning in a white dress and matching white high heels.
Jennifer will also be appearing in the third and final season of her crime drama, Shades of Blue, which premieres next month.