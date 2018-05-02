Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 7:44 pm

Jennifer Lopez Looks Sizzling Hot in a White Dress at NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2018!

Jennifer Lopez Looks Sizzling Hot in a White Dress at NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2018!

Jennifer Lopez is glowing as always!

The “El Anillo” superstar hit the red carpet at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on Wednesday (May 2) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer attended the event as a judge alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough on the upcoming second season of her hit show, World Of Dance. She looked stunning in a white dress and matching white high heels.

Jennifer will also be appearing in the third and final season of her crime drama, Shades of Blue, which premieres next month.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez nbcuniversal summer 2018 01
jennifer lopez nbcuniversal summer 2018 02
jennifer lopez nbcuniversal summer 2018 03
jennifer lopez nbcuniversal summer 2018 04
jennifer lopez nbcuniversal summer 2018 05
jennifer lopez nbcuniversal summer 2018 06

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr