Eve Emotionally Responds to Kanye West's Controversial Thoughts on Slavery: 'I Am Done With Kanye'

Eve is “done” with Kanye West.

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper emotionally spoke out during The Talk on Wednesday (May 2) regarding Kanye sharing his controversial thought on slavery being a “choice.”

“Every time I watch these clips, I get emotional….it is so disrespectful. I can’t understand how a black man that was born on the south side of Chicago can have these ideas…I cannot understand this,” she explained.

“You want to be a free-thinker, you want to be thought-provoking, you cannot have these ideas without facts to back them up. Slavery is a fact. Slavery is part of our history…we are still feeling the effects of slavery within our community, within our culture. It hurts me.”

“We all got lucky and got plucked out of our hoods and live these amazing lives, but you cannot be so far in your bubble to think you are not a part of what this history is,” she added.

“This is a man that I actually used to listen to, this is a person that we used to look to as an artist…pick up some Nas, pick up Damian Marley, pick up some J. Cole, pick up some Kendrick Lamar. Listen to these artists. I am done with Kanye.”

Watch below.