Khloe Kardashian Makes a Change to Her Instagram Photos Featuring Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has just made a change to her Instagram account that has some fans talking.

Previously, Khloe had comments turned on for all of her posts…but not anymore.

Now, it appears as if Khloe has disabled comments on some of the recent photos that feature Tristan Thompson. Khloe welcomed her first child, a baby girl named True, last month with the NBA player. Tristan was caught cheating in the days leading up to the birth.

Khloe didn’t disable comments on all of her posts, though. Just the ones that feature Tristan. You can see examples here and here.