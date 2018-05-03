Pink Extends 'Beautiful Trauma' Tour Into 2019 - Full Dates & Cities List!
Pink has announced that she’s returning to the road for additional Beautiful Trauma tour dates in 2019!
The 38-year-old entertainer is currently on the road for her 2018 tour dates, and will kick off the 2019 tour in March.
Overall, Pink added an additional 37 tour stops that will conclude on May 21, 2019 with a New York City stop.
Tickets go on sale on May 11 to the general public. Be sure to grab yours while you can!
Click inside for the full list of new tour dates…
Pink 2019 Tour Dates
March 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
March 3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
March 5 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
March 7 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
March 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
March 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
March 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 16 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
March 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
March 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
March 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
March 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 1 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
April 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
April 15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
April 17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
April 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
May 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
May 4 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome
May 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 7 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
May 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
May 11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
May 17 – Montreal, BC @ Bell Centre
May 18 – Montreal, BC @ Bell Centre
May 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden