Pink Extends 'Beautiful Trauma' Tour Into 2019 - Full Dates & Cities List!

Pink has announced that she’s returning to the road for additional Beautiful Trauma tour dates in 2019!

The 38-year-old entertainer is currently on the road for her 2018 tour dates, and will kick off the 2019 tour in March.

Overall, Pink added an additional 37 tour stops that will conclude on May 21, 2019 with a New York City stop.

Tickets go on sale on May 11 to the general public. Be sure to grab yours while you can!

Click inside for the full list of new tour dates…

Pink 2019 Tour Dates

March 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

March 3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 5 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

March 7 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

March 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

March 16 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

March 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

March 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

March 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 1 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

April 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

April 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

April 15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

April 17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

April 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

May 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

May 4 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

May 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 7 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

May 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

May 11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

May 17 – Montreal, BC @ Bell Centre

May 18 – Montreal, BC @ Bell Centre

May 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden