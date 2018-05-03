Thu, 03 May 2018 at 11:30 am
Sandra Bullock's Stalker Dead After 5 Hour Standoff with Police
- Sandra Bullock‘s stalker has passed away from a reported self inflicted gunshot wound – TMZ
- Brooklyn Beckham gave his dad the absolute best present – Just Jared Jr
- Jenna Dewan is doing press a few weeks after announcing her split – Lainey Gossip
- Find out who Rihanna absolutely loves – TooFab
- Troye Sivan is back with new music! – MTV
- Find out why JK Rowling is apologizing – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Sandra Bullock
Sponsored Links by ZergNet