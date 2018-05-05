Ben Platt Visits 'Dear Evan Hansen' to Watch Friend Taylor Trensch in the Role!

Ben Platt has returned to Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen… as an audience member!

The 24-year-old Tony-winning actor sat in the audience and watched his friend Taylor Trensch perform the role, which he originated.

“I saw a musical. These people were in it. They were good. The boy on the left made me cry,” Ben captioned a photo on Instagram with Taylor and his leading lady Laura Dreyfuss.

Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, who plays Evan’s mom in the musical, also posted a photo with the two Evans.

Taylor will be starring in the show through the end of the year. Go see it!!!