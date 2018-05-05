Blake Lively Returns to Instagram & Refollows Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively‘s Instagram account is back to normal!

Earlier in the week, the 30-year-old actress wiped her Instagram clean and unfollowed everyone – including her husband Ryan Reynolds!

The only thing that remained on her Instagram was a cryptic photo of a completed game of Hangman and a teaser for her new movie A Simple Favor.

Now, all of Blake‘s photos have been un-hidden and she’s followed Ryan again!

Of course, Blake made her return with a stunning outfit shot from last month and a hilarious caption.

“Reuploading my page and loving this excuse to post this 💯 outfit from last month that I forgot to post the next day. Because after a couple days it’s strange to post, like you’re hung up on how awesome you were 2 days ago. Which highlights how lame you are now by comparison to how cool you were when you wore that amazing outfit. So you wait a week or so for a #tbt. But then you realize it’s way too soon for a #tbt, what were you thinking??! You should’ve just posted the next day! 💩! What are you gonna do now?!? You can’t let that outfit go unposted! And then you realize something even more important— you’ve lost your cool entirely. Thanks social media. You’ve officially taken my chill,” Blake wrote.

Check out the post of Blake‘s Instagram.