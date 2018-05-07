Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 5:57 pm

Kristen Stewart & Cate Blanchett Attend a Jury Dinner for Cannes Film Festival 2018!

Kristen Stewart and Cate Blanchett arrive for a jury dinner held before the start of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Monday night (May 7) in Cannes, France.

Both of the ladies are serving on the jury of the annual festival this year. Cate is the president of the main competition jury while Kristen is joining her for that some jury.

Jury members are often on the red carpets for all of the major premieres so we can’t wait to see the fashion they show off!

FYI: Cate is wearing a Calvin Klein blazer and pants, a L’Agence shirt, Stuart Weitzman boots, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Fendi sunglasses.

