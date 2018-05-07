Rita Ora Stuns in Black Floral Headpiece at Met Gala 2018

Rita Ora arrives in style on red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress/singer went glam in a black lace dress with a dramatic train while accessorizing with sparkling black gloves and a black floral headpiece for the event.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Rita is wearing a Prada gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.