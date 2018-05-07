Tessa Thompson Strikes a Pose at Met Gala 2018

Tessa Thompson looks so chic arriving at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 34-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actress rocked bold white eyeliner with her black dress and black and white choker for the event.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Tess is wearing a Thom Browne outfit with Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

