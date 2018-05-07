Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:34 pm

Tessa Thompson Strikes a Pose at Met Gala 2018

Tessa Thompson Strikes a Pose at Met Gala 2018

Tessa Thompson looks so chic arriving at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 34-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actress rocked bold white eyeliner with her black dress and black and white choker for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tessa Thompson

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Tess is wearing a Thom Browne outfit with Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Tessa Thompson arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
tessa thompson strikes a pose at met gala 2018 01
tessa thompson strikes a pose at met gala 2018 02
tessa thompson strikes a pose at met gala 2018 03
tessa thompson strikes a pose at met gala 2018 04
tessa thompson strikes a pose at met gala 2018 05
tessa thompson strikes a pose at met gala 2018 06
tessa thompson strikes a pose at met gala 2018 07
tessa thompson strikes a pose at met gala 2018 08
tessa thompson strikes a pose at met gala 2018 09
tessa thompson strikes a pose at met gala 2018 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Met Gala, tessa thomspon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr