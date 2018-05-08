Justin Bieber Sends a Message About 'Glamorous Lifestyles' After Met Gala 2018

Justin Bieber certainly seems to be making his thoughts about the glamorous lifestyles portrayed at the 2018 Met Gala known.

The 24-year-old entertainer posted a message to his fans amid all the Instagram and social media chatter about celebrities at the annual affair.

Justin wrote on his Instagram, “Hey world…That glamorous lifestyle you see portrayed by famous people on Instagram…Don’t be fooled thinking their life is better than yours…I can promise you it’s not.”

Justin attended the Met Gala for the first and last time back in 2015. You can see photos of his appearance there below.