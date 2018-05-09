Top Stories
Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 12:02 pm

Anna Faris Says It Was 'Terrifying' To Remake 'Overboard' with Eugenio Derbez!

Anna Faris Says It Was 'Terrifying' To Remake 'Overboard' with Eugenio Derbez!

Anna Faris is gorgeous as she poses for photographs at the Mexico City premiere of her latest film Overboard held at Cinemex Antara on Tuesday (May 8) in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 41-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Eugenio Derbez, Jesus Ochoa and Cecilia Suarez.

In a splashy new twist, Overboard focuses on Leonardo (Eugenio), a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico’s richest family and Kate (Anna), a working class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo’s luxury yacht.

“It was terrifying to remake a movie that I loved so much growing up,” Anna recently expressed (via NYP). “At first I was like, ‘What do you mean, we’re switching roles? I want to be the one with the crazy character arc!’ I like that my character is just sort of too burdened with her life to have [romance] be any kind of focus. As a person who’s been — in my personal life and in the characters I play — trying to please everybody around me and win a dude or whatever, I just appreciated that.”
Just Jared on Facebook
anna faris says it was terrifying to remake with eugenio derbez 01
anna faris says it was terrifying to remake with eugenio derbez 02
anna faris says it was terrifying to remake with eugenio derbez 03
anna faris says it was terrifying to remake with eugenio derbez 04
anna faris says it was terrifying to remake with eugenio derbez 05

Credit: Victor Chavez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr