Anna Faris Says It Was 'Terrifying' To Remake 'Overboard' with Eugenio Derbez!

Anna Faris is gorgeous as she poses for photographs at the Mexico City premiere of her latest film Overboard held at Cinemex Antara on Tuesday (May 8) in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 41-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Eugenio Derbez, Jesus Ochoa and Cecilia Suarez.

In a splashy new twist, Overboard focuses on Leonardo (Eugenio), a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico’s richest family and Kate (Anna), a working class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo’s luxury yacht.

“It was terrifying to remake a movie that I loved so much growing up,” Anna recently expressed (via NYP). “At first I was like, ‘What do you mean, we’re switching roles? I want to be the one with the crazy character arc!’ I like that my character is just sort of too burdened with her life to have [romance] be any kind of focus. As a person who’s been — in my personal life and in the characters I play — trying to please everybody around me and win a dude or whatever, I just appreciated that.”