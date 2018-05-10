Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 8:40 pm

Eva Longoria is Honored at Women's Empowerment Luncheon

Eva Longoria is Honored at Women's Empowerment Luncheon

Eva Longoria cradles her baby bump on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Global Gift Foundation’s USA Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on Thursday afternoon (May 10) at the Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actress/director looked pretty in little, black dress as she was joined at the event by close friends Melanie Griffith and Brooke Burke.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Eva was one of the keynote speakers at the event where she spoke on behalf of her The Eva Longoria Foundation – which helps empower Latinas to reach their potential in education and entrepreneurship.

10+ pictures inside ofEva Longoria stepping out for the event…
