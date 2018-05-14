Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 10:00 pm

Liam Payne Rocks Olive Green Silk Pants While Out in NYC

Liam Payne Rocks Olive Green Silk Pants While Out in NYC

Liam Payne is all smiles while stepping out in the Big Apple!

The 24-year-old “For You” singer stopped by the Universal Music Group offices on Monday afternoon (May 14) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

He sported a white t-shirt with a pinstripe button-up, olive green silk pants, and white sneakers.

That same day, Liam donned a red, white, and blue striped shirt with dark denim pants while snapping some pics with fans.

ICYMI, watch Liam cover Zedd‘s “The Middle” for BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge.
Just Jared on Facebook
liam payne rocks olive green pants while out in nyc 01
liam payne rocks olive green pants while out in nyc 02
liam payne rocks olive green pants while out in nyc 03
liam payne rocks olive green pants while out in nyc 04
liam payne rocks olive green pants while out in nyc 05
liam payne rocks olive green pants while out in nyc 06
liam payne rocks olive green pants while out in nyc 07

Photos: Backgrid USA, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Liam Payne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr