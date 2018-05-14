Liam Payne Rocks Olive Green Silk Pants While Out in NYC
Liam Payne is all smiles while stepping out in the Big Apple!
The 24-year-old “For You” singer stopped by the Universal Music Group offices on Monday afternoon (May 14) in New York City.
He sported a white t-shirt with a pinstripe button-up, olive green silk pants, and white sneakers.
That same day, Liam donned a red, white, and blue striped shirt with dark denim pants while snapping some pics with fans.
ICYMI, watch Liam cover Zedd‘s “The Middle” for BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge.