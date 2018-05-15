Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 1:12 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Grab Dinner Together

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Grab Dinner Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone made separate exits after their dinner date last night.

The 43-year-old actor and 20-year-old model were reportedly joined by Hailey Baldwin after dinner, who was also photographed leaving the same restaurant as they were leaving.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

While Leonardo and Camila have never confirmed their relationship, they’ve been linked for a while now. They were also seen getting very cute and cozy at Coachella last month!

Check out the new photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone…
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
Posted to: Camila Morrone, Hailey Baldwin, Leonardo DiCaprio

