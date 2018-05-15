Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Grab Dinner Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone made separate exits after their dinner date last night.

The 43-year-old actor and 20-year-old model were reportedly joined by Hailey Baldwin after dinner, who was also photographed leaving the same restaurant as they were leaving.

While Leonardo and Camila have never confirmed their relationship, they’ve been linked for a while now. They were also seen getting very cute and cozy at Coachella last month!

