Alessandra Ambrosio, Paris Hilton, & More Glam Up for De Grisogono's Cannes Party!

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off a lot of leg while walking the red carpet at the De Grisogono party held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (May 15) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The Victoria’s Secret angel was joined at the event by other models like Winnie Harlow, Cindy Bruna, Maria Borges, and Rose Bertram.

Also in attendance at the party were Paris Hilton and fiance Chris Zylka, actress Michelle Rodriguez, and entertainer Nicole Scherzinger.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Roberto Cavalli Couture gown. Winnie is wearing an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown.