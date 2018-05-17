Top Stories
GQ's Annual Comedy Cover Features a Ton of (Intentional) Photo Shop Fails!

GQ has announced the stars of their annual comedy issue: SNL’s Kate McKinnon, Insecure’s Issa Rae, and I Love You, America’s Sarah Silverman – and the results are hilarious.

You’ll notice, the cover features some intentional photo shop fails! GQ even released a fake apology letter over the photo shop “controversy.”

“In an effort to ensure that an error of this magnitude never happens again, and because this sounds like the right thing to say, GQ will be conducting a thorough internal audit of our cover-development process. To demonstrate our commitment to transparency, we will release the results of the review, quietly, in 17 months, on Medium,” the editors of GQ wrote.

The June issue of GQ will be on newsstands in New York and LA on May 22, and nationwide on May 29.

Credit: Martin Schoeller
