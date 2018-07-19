Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Bring Their Two Kids to Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson sit in the audience with their two kids at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday (July 19) at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 33-year-old Olympic gold medalist had two-year-old Boomer on his lap while Nicole held five-month-old son Beckett on her lap.

The show was pre-taped and will air on Nickelodeon on Friday night. It looks like Michael got the chance to compete in a Double Dare challenge during the show!

