Ryan Reynolds Hopes to Explore Deadpool's Sexuality in Future Movies

Ryan Reynolds has big plans in mind for Deadpool‘s sexuality in upcoming movies.

While attending the 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday (July 21), the 41-year-old actor revealed that he would “love” to explore his character’s sexuality in the future.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

“I certainly think that this universe…needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways,” Ryan said when asked if more LGBTQ characters will be in future movies. “The great thing about Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do.”

In the films, Deadpool’s alter-ego Wade Wilson is a self-described pansexual.

“It’s something that I’d love to see more of,” Ryan continued. “Certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe because it’s something that we’re building out more.”

Also attending the panel were Ryan‘s Deadpool characters Zazie Beetz and Brianna Hildebrand.

10+ pictures inside of the Deadpool 2 cast at the event…