Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Dylan Sprouse Steps Out for First Time with New Rumored Girlfriend!

Dylan Sprouse Steps Out for First Time with New Rumored Girlfriend!

Jonas Brothers Send Support to Demi Lovato Amid Suspected Overdose

Jonas Brothers Send Support to Demi Lovato Amid Suspected Overdose

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 5:00 am

Mindy Kaling Enjoys Afternoon in NYC Before Jetting to London!

Mindy Kaling Enjoys Afternoon in NYC Before Jetting to London!

Mindy Kaling is all smiles as she struts her way down the street on Monday afternoon (July 24) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress looked super chic in a plaid outfit, wedges, and a pair of oversized sunglasses as she headed to a meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mindy Kaling

The following day, Mindy took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and a friend posing in front of a telephone booth in London!

Check out the photo below!

Where Billy Shears? We ready

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Just Jared on Facebook
mindy kaling enjoys afternoon in nyc before jetting to london 01
mindy kaling enjoys afternoon in nyc before jetting to london 02
mindy kaling enjoys afternoon in nyc before jetting to london 03
mindy kaling enjoys afternoon in nyc before jetting to london 04
mindy kaling enjoys afternoon in nyc before jetting to london 05
mindy kaling enjoys afternoon in nyc before jetting to london 06
mindy kaling enjoys afternoon in nyc before jetting to london 07

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Mindy Kaling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr