Wed, 25 July 2018 at 5:00 am
Mindy Kaling Enjoys Afternoon in NYC Before Jetting to London!
Mindy Kaling is all smiles as she struts her way down the street on Monday afternoon (July 24) in New York City.
The 39-year-old actress looked super chic in a plaid outfit, wedges, and a pair of oversized sunglasses as she headed to a meeting.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mindy Kaling
The following day, Mindy took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and a friend posing in front of a telephone booth in London!
Check out the photo below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN Posted to: Mindy Kaling
Sponsored Links by ZergNet