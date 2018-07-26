Top Stories
Ruby Rose Opens Up About Her 109 Tattoos

Ruby Rose Opens Up About Her 109 Tattoos

Ruby Rose puts her tattooed arms on display while posing for the cover of Marie Claire Malaysia‘s August 2018 issue.

The 32-year-old actress opened up to the mag about her tattoos, her style, and more. Check it out:

On having meaning behind her tattoos: “Yeah. All 109 of them. If you count them individually, then that’s an astronomical amount. But because they are joined together, it becomes a sleeve, or it becomes a back piece. They all have personal meanings or stories—they are there to create a memory. Some of them are more meaningful than others, but I love them all.”

On what catches her eye when it comes to fashion: “I love things that are comfortable. I love things that are unique. I like mixing vintage with high fashion, and high fashion with street style. Just having like, I know its very cliché, but just having eclectic taste. If it looks good and feels good, then I want it. I don’t really follow trends or look into much of what is in trend right now, or what’s going to be hot. I just sort of wish for the best.”

For more from Ruby, visit MarieClaire.com.my!
Photos: Mitchell McCormack
    I’m proud of my zero tattoos.