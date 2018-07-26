Ruby Rose Opens Up About Her 109 Tattoos

Ruby Rose puts her tattooed arms on display while posing for the cover of Marie Claire Malaysia‘s August 2018 issue.

The 32-year-old actress opened up to the mag about her tattoos, her style, and more. Check it out:

On having meaning behind her tattoos: “Yeah. All 109 of them. If you count them individually, then that’s an astronomical amount. But because they are joined together, it becomes a sleeve, or it becomes a back piece. They all have personal meanings or stories—they are there to create a memory. Some of them are more meaningful than others, but I love them all.”

On what catches her eye when it comes to fashion: “I love things that are comfortable. I love things that are unique. I like mixing vintage with high fashion, and high fashion with street style. Just having like, I know its very cliché, but just having eclectic taste. If it looks good and feels good, then I want it. I don’t really follow trends or look into much of what is in trend right now, or what’s going to be hot. I just sort of wish for the best.”

