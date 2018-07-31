Harry Styles & Camille Rowe Split After Dating for a Year

Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 6:11 pm

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe are no longer together.

The 24-year-old music superstar and the 28-year-old model and actress have parted ways, People confirmed on Tuesday (July 31).

The couple reportedly ended their relationship shortly after Harry wrapped his world tour in support of his debut solo album. Neither Harry nor Camille have yet to issue a statement or address the split themselves.

Rumors first swirled of their involvement around August of last year, when they were seen reportedly “all over each other” while watching Fleetwood Mac‘s performance at The Classic East in New York City.
Photos: Getty Images
