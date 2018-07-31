Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 2:40 pm

Here's Your First Look at Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'

Disney’s Jungle Cruise has begun production and Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are giving us a glimpse at their characters and the amazing set!

“Emily Blunt and Dwayne @TheRock Johnson welcome you to the adventure of a lifetime! Disney’s @JungleCruise is now in production. In theaters October 2019. #JungleCruise,” the company announced on Twitter.

The preview clip is too funny – Emily gets clearly annoyed with The Rock as he crashes her video introduction.

Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, and Jack Whitehall also star in the movie, set to be released in October of 2019.

Watch the video announcement about the film below…
