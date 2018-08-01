Taylor Swift Rocks Colorful Gym Gear for Morning Workout Sesh

Taylor Swift is working on her fitness!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer was spotted heading into her apartment after a workout session on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

She donned a powder blue and white zip-up hoodie, black and white gym shorts, and multicolored sneakers with grey and pink socks.

Taylor also sported dark nail polish, black sunglasses, and her headphones as she was greeted by the crowd of photographers and fans.

Taylor will bring her reputation Tour to Toronto, Canada, this weekend.

ICYMI, watch proud parents Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively adorably react to hearing their daughter James‘ song at one of Taylor‘s shows!