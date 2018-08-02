Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 9:09 pm

Demi Lovato Agrees to Enter Rehab After Hospitalization

Demi Lovato Agrees to Enter Rehab After Hospitalization

Demi Lovato will reportedly go straight to rehab after she is released from the hospital following her overdose last week.

The 25-year-old singer is expected to leave the hospital this week and she has agreed to enter a rehab facility, according to TMZ.

Demi experienced complications after her apparent overdose and remained in the hospital with extreme nausea and fever. Her family decided to wait until she was feeling better to bring up rehab.

It’s not yet known if Demi will stay local or go to rehab in another state.

