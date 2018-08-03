George & Amal Clooney Have a Dinner Date in Lake Como!

George and Amal Clooney stepped out for a dinner date!

The super chic couple were spotted having dinner at Gatto Nero on Friday night (August 3) in Lake Como, Italy.

George donned his usual suit, while Amal opted for a summery black and white dress.

The couple have been spending their summer in Italy and have been spotted in Lake Como following George‘s scooter accident on Sardinia last month.

We’re glad to see George is doing well after the crash!