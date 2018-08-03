The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Spreads Allegations Against Contestant Leo Dottavio, Who Denies the Claims

Bachelor Nation stars Bekah Martinez and Leandro “Leo” Dottavio are currently in a feud on social media after she spread accusations of sexual harassment that were made against him.

Bekah was a contestant on Arie‘s season of The Bachelor earlier this year and Leo was a contestant on Becca‘s season of The Bachelorette, which will air its finale on Monday night.

It all started after Bekah shared a screencap of a comment that Leo allegedly left on someone’s Instagram five years ago saying, “You need my big d–k.” Women then DMed Bekah with their own accusations against Leo, which she screencapped and shared on her Instagram stories.

Leo says that the comment was Photoshopped and he sent DMs to Bekah denying the allegations. He also sent her a screencap of a molestation accusation that someone sent to him about Bekah.

In her Instagram stories, Bekah told her fans that Leo‘s lawyers reached out to her and asked for her to take down all the stories and to issue an apology, which she refused to do.

Click through the gallery for screenshots of all the Instagram stories posted by Bekah…