Top Stories
Elle Fanning &amp; Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere &amp; Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 8:46 pm

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Spreads Allegations Against Contestant Leo Dottavio, Who Denies the Claims

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Spreads Allegations Against Contestant Leo Dottavio, Who Denies the Claims

Bachelor Nation stars Bekah Martinez and Leandro “Leo” Dottavio are currently in a feud on social media after she spread accusations of sexual harassment that were made against him.

Bekah was a contestant on Arie‘s season of The Bachelor earlier this year and Leo was a contestant on Becca‘s season of The Bachelorette, which will air its finale on Monday night.

It all started after Bekah shared a screencap of a comment that Leo allegedly left on someone’s Instagram five years ago saying, “You need my big d–k.” Women then DMed Bekah with their own accusations against Leo, which she screencapped and shared on her Instagram stories.

Leo says that the comment was Photoshopped and he sent DMs to Bekah denying the allegations. He also sent her a screencap of a molestation accusation that someone sent to him about Bekah.

In her Instagram stories, Bekah told her fans that Leo‘s lawyers reached out to her and asked for her to take down all the stories and to issue an apology, which she refused to do.

Click through the gallery for screenshots of all the Instagram stories posted by Bekah…

Just Jared on Facebook
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 01
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 02
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 03
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 04
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 05
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 06
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 07
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 08
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 09
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 10
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 11
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 12
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 13
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 14
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 15
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 16
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 17
bekah martinez leo dottavio allegations 18

Photos: ABC, Instagram
Posted to: Bekah Martinez, Leo Dottavio, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The sexual assault claims made against Nick Carter are being reviewed by the DA's office - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch gives a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of Riverdale season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel thinks former friend Carole Radziwill was fired from RHONY - TooFab
  • Omarosa claims President Trump is suffering "mental decline" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Riley Voelkel's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • the count

    Oh Bekah,I hope if this not true he will sue you..

  • Wendy

    omfg she is so annoying. I love how we are to believe everything about him, but not about her. Why should we only believe the female victims and not the male victims? She is making herself look like a hypocrite. Apparently men are the only people who can make up allegations. She will do anything to stay relevant.

  • the count

    I man so true,give me a high five.

  • Sim

    That is called heresay, when did it become ok to accuse someone of something with nothing more than a unsourced, unprovable allegation…. O forget this is the ” me too era”, were men are guilty until proven more guilty.