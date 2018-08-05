Sun, 05 August 2018 at 5:00 am
Alessandra Ambrosio Enjoys a Day at the Beach!
Alessandra Ambrosio soaks up the sun during an afternoon at the beach on Friday (August 3) in Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old model looked super stylish in a red romper, straw hat, and sunglasses as she and her son Noah, 6, (not pictured) spent the day playing in the sand.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio
Last weekend, Alessandra enjoyed a fun-filled day at Legoland with Noah and her 9-year-old daughter Anja!
See the latest photos of Alessandra Ambrosio in the gallery below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: SplashNewsOnline Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio
Sponsored Links by ZergNet