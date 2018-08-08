Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet & It Has to Do with $45,000!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 9:18 am

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband Mike Fisher!

The 35-year-old country star announced the news in a video on her Instagram account on Wednesday (August 8).

Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another fish to our pond,” Carrie said. In the two-part video clip, Carrie also talked about her upcoming album Cry Pretty and her tour, kicking off next year. Carrie‘s album will be released on September 14.

Mike and Carrie are parents to Isaiah, 3.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
