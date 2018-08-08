Dylan O'Brien & Chloe Moretz Hang Out at L.A. Hotspots

Dylan O’Brien and Chloe Moretz were spotted spending time together this week!

The 26-year-old actor and the 21-year-old actress hung out with friends at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy on Tuesday (August 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Dylan and Chloe made separate exits from the restaurant and got into the same car to head to their next destination – Avenue. They were seen heading inside together at the popular nightclub.

Over six years ago, Dylan said that he had a crush on Chloe, but later found out that she was underage at the time. He took back the comment and clarified that he thought she was awesome in the movie Kick-Ass.

30+ pictures inside of Dylan O’Brien and Chloe Moretz hanging out…