Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 1:34 am

Sia, Diplo, & Labrinth (LSD): 'Thunderclouds' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Sia, Diplo, & Labrinth (LSD): 'Thunderclouds' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth join forces on their brand-new song “Thunderclouds!”

The musical trio – aka LSD – dropped their latest single on Thursday (August 9).

“Thunderclouds” marks the third track from the group’s upcoming debut album.

It features Sia and Labrinth‘s vocals set to Diplo‘s beat, which includes guitars and horns alongside dance and electronic influences.

“Our house is burning/ When you’re raising hell/ Here in the ashes your soul cries out/ But don’t be afraid of these thunderclouds,” Sia sings in the chorus.

“Thunderclouds” follows LSD‘s singles “Genius” and “Audio.”

Listen below! You can also download “Thunderclouds” on iTunes.


LSD – Thunderclouds (Official Audio) ft. Sia, Diplo, Labrinth

