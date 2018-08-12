'Riverdale' Wins Big at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

It was a huge night for the cast of Riverdale at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The show won a ton of awards, including Choice Drama TV Show, and the cast stepped out to accept the award. Among those in attendance included KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch (with boyfriend Travis Mills), Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan, and Mark Consuelos.

Cole won Choice Drama TV Actor and Choice Male Hottie, Lili won Choice Drama TV Actress, Mark won Choice TV Villain, Vanessa won Choice Breakout TV Star and Choice Scene Stealer, Madelaine won Choice Hissy Fit, and Cole and Lili won both Choice TV Ship and Choice Liplock.

FYI: Lili is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Olgana Paris shoes, and EF Collection jewelry. Madelaine is wearing a Giambattista Valli top and pants, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and APM Monaco jewelry.

