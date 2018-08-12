Top Stories
Heidi Klum &amp; Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin &amp; Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 8:42 pm

'Riverdale' Wins Big at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

'Riverdale' Wins Big at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

It was a huge night for the cast of Riverdale at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The show won a ton of awards, including Choice Drama TV Show, and the cast stepped out to accept the award. Among those in attendance included KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch (with boyfriend Travis Mills), Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan, and Mark Consuelos.

Cole won Choice Drama TV Actor and Choice Male Hottie, Lili won Choice Drama TV Actress, Mark won Choice TV Villain, Vanessa won Choice Breakout TV Star and Choice Scene Stealer, Madelaine won Choice Hissy Fit, and Cole and Lili won both Choice TV Ship and Choice Liplock.

FYI: Lili is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Olgana Paris shoes, and EF Collection jewelry. Madelaine is wearing a Giambattista Valli top and pants, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and APM Monaco jewelry.

30+ pictures inside of the Riverdale cast at the show…

Just Jared on Facebook
riverdale cast teen choice awards 01
riverdale cast teen choice awards 02
riverdale cast teen choice awards 03
riverdale cast teen choice awards 04
riverdale cast teen choice awards 05
riverdale cast teen choice awards 06
riverdale cast teen choice awards 07
riverdale cast teen choice awards 08
riverdale cast teen choice awards 09
riverdale cast teen choice awards 10
riverdale cast teen choice awards 11
riverdale cast teen choice awards 12
riverdale cast teen choice awards 13
riverdale cast teen choice awards 14
riverdale cast teen choice awards 15
riverdale cast teen choice awards 16
riverdale cast teen choice awards 17
riverdale cast teen choice awards 18
riverdale cast teen choice awards 19
riverdale cast teen choice awards 20
riverdale cast teen choice awards 21
riverdale cast teen choice awards 22
riverdale cast teen choice awards 23
riverdale cast teen choice awards 24
riverdale cast teen choice awards 25
riverdale cast teen choice awards 26
riverdale cast teen choice awards 27
riverdale cast teen choice awards 28
riverdale cast teen choice awards 29
riverdale cast teen choice awards 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Riverdale, Teen Choice Awards, Travis Mills, Vanessa Morgan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr