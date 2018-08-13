Armie Hammer Strained His Calf While Moonwalking!

Armie Hammer tried to get his Michael Jackson dance moves on, but it didn’t exactly go according to plan!

The 31-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor took to Instagram on Sunday (August 12) to let fans know what happened.

“When you strain your calf moonwalking (something I never imagined typing) and your brother has to stretch it out so you can walk… thank you @mrjoshcharles,” Armie captioned the photo below, tagging his Straight White Men co-star and The Good Wife actor Josh Charles.

The pic features Armie lying on his back on the floor with his hands over his face as Josh works on his leg.

