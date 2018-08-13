Top Stories
Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 3:20 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Has Some Advice for Her Younger Self

Vanessa Hudgens poses for photos while attending the Celebrity Experience workshop on Sunday (August 12) at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Universal City, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress, whose new movie Dog Days is now in theaters, recently opened up to Cosmopolitan about advice that she’d give to her younger self.

“Don’t be afraid of the work. Growing up it’s easier to say no to things,” she said. “I didn’t want to be pigeonholed, but I also I think that I probably turned down some work because I just didn’t really want to work. I wanted to be a kid and be lazy and not have responsibility. And at the end of the day I’m grateful that I’ve made all the choices that I have because it’s gotten me to the place where I am today.”
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

