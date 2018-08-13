Vanessa Hudgens Has Some Advice for Her Younger Self

Vanessa Hudgens poses for photos while attending the Celebrity Experience workshop on Sunday (August 12) at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Universal City, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress, whose new movie Dog Days is now in theaters, recently opened up to Cosmopolitan about advice that she’d give to her younger self.

“Don’t be afraid of the work. Growing up it’s easier to say no to things,” she said. “I didn’t want to be pigeonholed, but I also I think that I probably turned down some work because I just didn’t really want to work. I wanted to be a kid and be lazy and not have responsibility. And at the end of the day I’m grateful that I’ve made all the choices that I have because it’s gotten me to the place where I am today.”