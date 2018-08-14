Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Lyric McHenry, best known for her appearances on the E! reality show EJNYC, has died at the young age of 26.

The reality star was found dead on Tuesday morning (August 14) of a suspected drug overdose. She was found unresponsive on the sidewalk above the Major Deegan Expressway at Undercliff Ave. and Boscobel Place in Highbridge in the Bronx borough of New York City.

A small Ziplock bag of cocaine was found on McHenry on the scene and she was wearing just a pajama top and underwear, according to reports from the Daily Mail and NY Daily News.

“Lyric McHenry, 26, was found sprawled out on the sidewalk above the Major Deegan Expressway at Undercliff Ave. and Boscobel Place in Highbridge at about 5 a.m. McHenry was rushed to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, where she died. Police are investigating, the matter is ongoing,” authorities said in a statement.

Lyric was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. She was a producer on the reality show, which was a spinoff of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and followed EJ Johnson‘s adventures in New York City.

Hours before her death, Lyric celebrated her birthday with friends all around New York City and posted Instagram stories at Frederick Hotel, the SoHo Grand, and Dream Downtown. You can see screencaps in the gallery.