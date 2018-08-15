Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne and Cairo Dwek have seemingly confirmed their relationship with these PDA packed pics.

The 24-year-old singer and the model were seen together on Saturday (August 11) in Lake Como, Italy.

Cairo and Liam were holding hands while walking to their ride before sharing a kiss in the backseat. In addition, in one photo, Cairo can be seen playfully putting her hand in Liam‘s back pocket while enjoying his company.

Liam and his ex partner, Cheryl Cole, announced their split in July. They share a one-year-old son named Bear.