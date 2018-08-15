Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 11:50 pm

Olivia Newton John & John Travolta Reunite for 'Grease' 40th Anniversary Event!

Sandy and Danny are back together again!

Olivia Newton John and John Travolta hug it out on the red carpet as they step out for Grease‘s 40th Anniversary event hosted by The Academy on Wednesday night (August 15) at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also stepping out for the screening was director Randal Kleiser, Didi Conn who played Frenchy, and Barry Pearl who played Doody.

Grease first hit theaters back on June 16, 1978.

