Ariana Grande & Fiance Pete Davidson Hold Hands While Heading to VMAs Rehearsal

Pete Davidson leads the way for fiancee Ariana Grande while leaving their apartment on Saturday (August 18) in New York City.

The engaged couple were reportedly on their way to rehearsals for the 2018 MTV VMAs, where Ariana is nominated and performing.

She is nominated for five awards for the lead single off the album, “No Tears Left to Cry” – Video of the Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Artist of the Year. Good luck Ariana!

Ariana is also taking the stage to perform her hit song “God Is A Woman” from her just released album Sweetener, which already broke a Spotify record.